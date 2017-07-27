|
Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art By Thang Le
Thang Le, a Visual Effects Art Director at ILM, is sharing with us his concept art for Transformers: The Last Knight. The artwork includes: Quintessa Infernocus Autobot Drift Knight Ship Cybertron Several key scenes from the movie. You can check out some of the art attached with this news post and discuss them at the thread.
