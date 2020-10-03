Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,498

Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator In-Hand Images



Thanks to Jiibann Facebook we have our first set of in-hand images of the Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator for your viewing pleasure. This massive box contains all the 8 Studio Series Contructicons. The images confirm that there are some new paint apps in Devastator’s face, and some dirt effect in Longhaul and Scrapper. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



