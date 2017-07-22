|
Allspark Tech Optimus Prime Starter Packs Available at US Retail
Via TFW2005 member Rookbartley, we have word that the Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech starter packs have started to hit US retail. The starter packs – which consist of Optimus Prime in both his heroic and nemesis “Shadow Spark” flavors – include the main figure (Optimus) plus an Allspark Cube which plugs into the chest of the toys in the line to unlock light and sound features. The pair of these were sighted in Toys R Us – perhaps the rest of the line will follow soon?
