TFNation 2017 is less than a month away – and that means that the schedule for this year's convention has now been announced! Highlights of this year's show include: A panel on Lucky Draw Transformers with the Mapes brothers of TF@TM A "ten years of Transformers Live Action Movies" retrospective with Mark Ryan and screening of the 2007 Movie A special look at Hachette's Transformers: The Definitive Collection with Simon Furman and other creators involved A third party news roundup Panels with the voice actor guests, as well as a special panel with both Simon Furman and Bob Budiansky