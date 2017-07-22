|
TFNation full weekend schedule revealed
TFNation 2017 is less than a month away – and that means that the schedule for this year’s convention
has now been announced! Highlights of this year’s show include: A panel on Lucky Draw Transformers with the Mapes brothers of TF@TM A “ten years of Transformers Live Action Movies” retrospective with Mark Ryan and screening of the 2007 Movie A special look at Hachette’s Transformers: The Definitive Collection with Simon Furman and other creators involved A third party news roundup Panels with the voice actor guests, as well as a special panel with both Simon Furman and Bob Budiansky » Continue Reading.
The post TFNation full weekend schedule revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.