|
Xiomi Optimus Prime Power Bank In Package Images
Some images showing the packaging of the Xiomi Optimus Prime have surfaced online. These images show the official artwork of the figure in all his big-shoulder sword-wielding glory, as well as showing the alternate mode as a power bank (not a tablet as first thought). The text on the box also implies this could be a functional external battery, with specifications including Lithium-Ion batteries and text stating “Not a toy” suggesting the electronic features on this release will go beyond mere lights and sounds.
The post Xiomi Optimus Prime Power Bank In Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.