Xiomi Optimus Prime Power Bank In Package Images

Some images showing the packaging of the Xiomi Optimus Prime have surfaced online. These images show the official artwork of the figure in all his big-shoulder sword-wielding glory, as well as showing the alternate mode as a power bank (not a tablet as first thought). The text on the box also implies this could be a functional external battery, with specifications including Lithium-Ion batteries and text stating "Not a toy" suggesting the electronic features on this release will go beyond mere lights and sounds.