|
Jada Toys Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee Vs Chase RC Bumper Cars Spotted At Target
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*shadow panther for sharing pictures of a new*Jada Toys Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee Vs Chase RC Bumper Cars. These are a very nice and fun Rescue Bots Academy set. it includes 2 RC bumper cars, 2 small figurines of Bumblebee and Chase (they can be sat in the bumper cars) and the respective RC controls. Each car and RC control is painted in each characters’ colors. A great gift for Rescue Bots small fans. It was found at Target in*Milltown, Nwe Jersey for $29.99. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and let us » Continue Reading.
The post Jada Toys Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee Vs Chase RC Bumper Cars Spotted At Target
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.