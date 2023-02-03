Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Themed Desk Pads
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,563
Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Themed Desk Pads


Clackeys*have updated their website with listings of some new officially licensed G1 Transformers themed desk pads.* These limited edition desk pads feature a very nice G1 retro art, measuring 90 cm x 40 cm,*4mm thick, with stitched edges and hemmed tag. They are available for pre-order in Clackeys website*and planned for release in April 2023. See all the mirrored images of these new desk pads and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Themed Desk Pads appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.