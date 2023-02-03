Clackeys
*have updated their website with listings of some new officially licensed G1 Transformers themed desk pads.* These limited edition desk pads feature a very nice G1 retro art, measuring 90 cm x 40 cm,*4mm thick, with stitched edges and hemmed tag. They are available for pre-order in Clackeys website
*and planned for release in April 2023. See all the mirrored images of these new desk pads and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
