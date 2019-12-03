|
G1 Skywarp And Siege Titan Class Omega Supreme Join the Transformers Hall Of Fame 201
And just a few minutes ago, the Official Transformers Facebook account
*have announced that*G1 Skywarp And Siege Titan Class Omega Supreme Have Joined the Transformers Hall Of Fame 2019. We finally have the results the*Transformers Hall Of Fame 2019 Fan Vote Online survey
. The winner of each category are as follows: Favorite G1 character from the inaugural 1984 G1 cartoon –*Skywarp Favorite 2019 War For Cybertron: Siege figure – Titan Class Omega Supreme Congratulations to this year’s winners. Were they your choices? Who did you vote? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
