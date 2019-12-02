|
Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece Shouki Test Shots
We have something quite interesting to show you this morning. An image has surfaced via Chinese platform Tieba, showing what seems to be our possible first look at the test shots of Masterpiece Shouki. Takara Tomy revealed in 2019
*their plans for a*Masterpiece Trainbot Combiner Raiden, a Japanese exclusive character and toy from 1987. We had very few updates
on this project over the time, and now we have a possible look at two test shots of one of the Trainbots: Shouki, in robot and train mode. Robot mode looks pretty similar to the sketch
revealed via the » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Transformers Masterpiece Shouki Test Shots
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
