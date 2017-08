Transformers Titans Return Deluxes Wave 5 Found At Malaysian Retail

Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X] we can report that*Transformers Titans Return Deluxes Wave 5 Was Found At Malaysian Retail. Wave 5 with Twin Twist, Misfire and Windblade were spotted at ToyRus Midvalley Megamall. Each at 89.90 Malaysian Ringgit or $20 each aproximately. Happy Hunting for all Malaysian fans.