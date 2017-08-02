|
Transformers Titans Return Deluxes Wave 5 Found At Malaysian Retail
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X] we can report that*Transformers Titans Return Deluxes Wave 5 Was Found At Malaysian Retail. Wave 5 with Twin Twist, Misfire and Windblade were spotted at ToyRus Midvalley Megamall. Each at 89.90 Malaysian Ringgit or $20 each aproximately. Happy Hunting for all Malaysian fans. Keep on sharing your sightings all over the world, now you can click on the bar to share your opinion at the 2005 Boards.
The post Transformers Titans Return Deluxes Wave 5 Found At Malaysian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.