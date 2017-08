Transformers: The Last Knight New Unused Snake Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi

Artist Furio Tedeschi suprises us with another Transformers: The Last Knight New Unused Concept Art. It seems that the previously reported Optimus Primal Concept Art *was not going to be the only beastformer considered for TLK. Furio Tedeschi now shares a Transformers Snake on his Instagram account . The snake looks as big as the previous Optimus Primal concept art, and it has got the same stunning level of detail. You can see the picture after the jump and then sound off your opinion at the 2005 Boards. The post Transformers: The Last Knight New Unused Snake Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM