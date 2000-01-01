zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,556

TR windblade @ cost. And more Below cost!! Only available for purchase by meet up in Mississauga ( not shipping at this time thx)

If interested in windblade include cell number and name where I can text you thx





$ 23 Titans return windblade sealed

$20 Titans return highbrow moc

$15 Titans return wolfwire moc

$15 Titans return mindwipe moc

$15 Titans return kup moc

$15 Titans return hardhead moc

$35 Mp tigertrack *ask for pic

$50 fp tusker mib

$35 first edition Optimus prime loose

$30 first edition bulkhead loose

$12 voyager double dealer loose

$35 3rd party tetra jet skywarp

$35 binaltech schockwave loose

$10 voyager whirl loose

$15 sealed voyager roadbuster

$60 animated leader ultra Magnus mib

$55 leader jetfire mib

$15 erector loose

$15 combiner wars g2 dragstrip

$25 Henkel tracks sealed ( I paid $40)

$25 takara am wildrider mib ( I paid $40)

$150 devestator with box, no insert

$130 primus loose complete

$ 35 jakks andre the giant

$40 ljn British bulldogs

$25 gdo hotspot sealed

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks __________________ Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 07:22 PM .