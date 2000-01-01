Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:17 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,556
Thumbs up TR windblade @ cost. And more Below cost!!
Only available for purchase by meet up in Mississauga ( not shipping at this time thx)
If interested in windblade include cell number and name where I can text you thx


$23 Titans return windblade sealed
$20 Titans return highbrow moc
$15 Titans return wolfwire moc
$15 Titans return mindwipe moc
$15 Titans return kup moc
$15 Titans return hardhead moc
$35 Mp tigertrack *ask for pic
$50 fp tusker mib
$35 first edition Optimus prime loose
$30 first edition bulkhead loose
$12 voyager double dealer loose
$35 3rd party tetra jet skywarp
$35 binaltech schockwave loose
$10 voyager whirl loose
$15 sealed voyager roadbuster
$60 animated leader ultra Magnus mib
$55 leader jetfire mib
$15 erector loose
$15 combiner wars g2 dragstrip
$25 Henkel tracks sealed ( I paid $40)
$25 takara am wildrider mib ( I paid $40)
$150 devestator with box, no insert
$130 primus loose complete
$35 jakks andre the giant
$40 ljn British bulldogs
$25 gdo hotspot sealed
Last edited by zuffyprime; Today at 07:22 PM.
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:21 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,042
Re: TR windblade @ cost. And more Below cost!!
Trust in zuffy. Buy his stuff!
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:22 PM   #3
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,556
Re: TR windblade @ cost. And more Below cost!!
Sorry for grey text doing this on my phone ahhhh
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:25 PM   #4
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,556
Re: TR windblade @ cost. And more Below cost!!
Quote:
Originally Posted by zuffyprime View Post
Sorry for grey text doing this on my phone ahhhh
Hold 4 pics maybe lol
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:26 PM   #5
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,556
Re: TR windblade @ cost. And more Below cost!!
Hold for pics
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
