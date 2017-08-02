|
Transformers Artist Casey Coller to attend TFcon DC 2017
TFcon is pleased to announce that Transformers comic book artist Casey Coller will be attending TFcon DC 2017. Casey is known to fans for his work providing variant covers for IDWs Robots In Disguise and More Than Meets the Eye comics as well as many one-shot issues. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. TFcon Americas largest Transformers convention
will take place in DC the weekend of September 29th to October 1st, 2017. TFcon USA will take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia with special guests DAVID KAYE the » Continue Reading.
