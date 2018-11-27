|
Rumor: Possible Price And Release Date Of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy (Optimus Prime) Ve
Via Hong Kong based online retailer Action Robo
we have great (or bad) news for all of you. We have our first report of the*Possible Price And Release Date Of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy (Optimus Prime) Version 3. Action Robo on Facebook
, has shared a solicitation for the new mold of the upcoming MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime, indicating that it is scheduled for release on August, 2019. Two items per case. Now… the price. The listing indicates not-so-economic 50000 Yen, which means this figure will be around $440. If this comes to be confirmed, this will be the most expensive » Continue Reading.
