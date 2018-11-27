Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rumor: Possible Price And Release Date Of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy (Optimus Prime) Ve
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:53 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,562
Rumor: Possible Price And Release Date Of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy (Optimus Prime) Ve


Via Hong Kong based online retailer Action Robo, we have great (or bad) news for all of you. We have our first report of the*Possible Price And Release Date Of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy (Optimus Prime) Version 3. Action Robo on Facebook, has shared a solicitation for the new mold of the upcoming MP-44 Convoy/Optimus Prime, indicating that it is scheduled for release on August, 2019. Two items per case. Now… the price. The listing indicates not-so-economic 50000 Yen, which means this figure will be around $440. If this comes to be confirmed, this will be the most expensive &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Possible Price And Release Date Of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy (Optimus Prime) Version 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen - DEVASTATOR
Transformers
VTG ORIGINAL 1984'S G1 TRANSFORMERS AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN BOX HASBRO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.