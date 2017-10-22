Courtesy of Daimchoc via the facebook page of Robin Tham
, we have one more new reveal from this years Botfest in Singapore. During the Maketoys panel, the group revealed the next figure in their Cross Dimension line will be their version of GodBomber. This figure will be a separate release from their Thunder Manus with Divine Armor. That release will not feature combining parts, while MTCD-04 will be a fully transformable Godbomber style figure that can also disassemble and form the armor parts for Cross Dimension’s Thunder Manus. Which is ideal for anyone who wants the full Ginrai experience » Continue Reading.
