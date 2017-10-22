A new conventions in Singapore, titled Botfest, has been underway this weekend. Mastermind Creations is in attendance with productions samples from their Ocular Max and Reformatted line. Included with their Reformatted figures is a new reveal, Nitro. Nitro is a retool of Reformatted Calidus (Rodimus) into Nitro Convoy/Override from Galaxy Force/Transformers Cybertron.* Thanks to U. Nem Studios
and Butterfly Effect TF Box
on Facebook for supplying a ton of new images. Additionally, there are a ton of images of the latest incoming projects from various 3rd party companies like X-Transbots, KFC, Open Play, FansHobby and Maketoys. You can » Continue Reading.
