Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
3P MP combiners
Today, 11:10 PM
Sideswipe2016
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Ajax
Posts: 7
3P MP combiners
Up for sale are 2 combiners:
Warbotron Bruticus (second run) - $300
Gravity Builder Devastator - $500
Have all boxes. Local pickup only in GTA.
Sideswipe2016
