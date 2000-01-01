Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:37 PM   #1
Sideswipe2016
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Ajax
Posts: 7
WTB: 3rd party MPs
Hi, I'm looking for the following figures:
  • MMC Mirage
  • MMC Hoist
  • MMC Trailbreaker
  • FT Hound

Please let me know what you have. Willing to trade:
Warbotron
