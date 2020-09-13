Artist Diego Galindo‘s contribution to the retailer exclusive variant cover parade
for Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1 is available for pre-sale
from JR’s Comics with associated artwork attached to this post. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Hugh Rookwood (Cover Artist), Diego Galindo
(Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this incoming series! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley?-everything’s looking » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Galindo Issue #1 JR’s Comics Exclusive Variant Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca