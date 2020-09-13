Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,364
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Galindo Issue #1 JR?s Comi


Artist Diego Galindo‘s contribution to the retailer exclusive variant cover parade for Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1 is available for pre-sale from JR’s Comics with associated artwork attached to this post. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Hugh Rookwood (Cover Artist), Diego Galindo (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this incoming series! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley?-everything’s looking &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Galindo Issue #1 JR’s Comics Exclusive Variant Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
