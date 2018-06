Today, 10:47 AM #1 JudgeDeliberata Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2015 Location: Quebec Posts: 22 JudgeDeliberata's Encore Fort Max and other recent figures



Picked up Encore Fort Max some time ago when he first came out, and he's sadly just been sitting in a corner since then.



Life's changed and so do priorities and hobbies; I still love TFs but there's just no room in my house for this guy. I messed up



He's pretty much MIB, never been transformed, no stickers applied, everything present. Only major blemish is a dent in the upper-right corner of the box.



I'm situated in Montreal. Because of the sheer size of this guy local pick-up is best.



I paid a little over $400 for him after shipping. Willing to listen to reasonable offers, but would like to avoid losing much. No trades please. Thanks for looking Hey guys,Picked up Encore Fort Max some time ago when he first came out, and he's sadly just been sitting in a corner since then.Life's changed and so do priorities and hobbies; I still love TFs but there's just no room in my house for this guy. I messed upHe's pretty much MIB, never been transformed, no stickers applied, everything present. Only major blemish is a dent in the upper-right corner of the box.I'm situated in Montreal. Because of the sheer size of this guy local pick-up is best.I paid a little over $400 for him after shipping. Willing to listen to reasonable offers, but would like to avoid losing much. No trades please. Thanks for looking Attached Thumbnails



Today, 10:52 AM #2 JudgeDeliberata Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2015 Location: Quebec Posts: 22 Re: JudgeDeliberata's Encore Fort Max and other recent figures



2006 Leader Optimus Prime, comes with box, transformed all of once, asking about $50



Optime vs Megatron Classics 2-pack, asking $15 each or both for $25



FOC/Generations Kickback, asking $20



A wide variety of Masterpiece collector coins, asking $10 each



All items come from a smoke-free environment, home of a collector.



Thanks for looking! Some other odds and ends that could use a new home, more to be added:2006 Leader Optimus Prime, comes with box, transformed all of once, asking about $50Optime vs Megatron Classics 2-pack, asking $15 each or both for $25FOC/Generations Kickback, asking $20A wide variety of Masterpiece collector coins, asking $10 eachAll items come from a smoke-free environment, home of a collector.Thanks for looking! Attached Thumbnails

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge