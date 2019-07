Takara Tomy War for Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme Promotional Video

Courtesy of TFND Facebook we can share a new Takara Tomy Siege Omega Supreme Promotional Video for your viewing pleasure. Takara Tomy designers show off the new Titan Class Omega Supreme in all his glory. In fact, we have 2 Omega Supreme figures on display. One in robot mode and another one in rocket base mode. We have a closer look at the robot mode next to his rival Combiner Wars Devastator and several other recent figures for those who are wondering about scale between the toys. We have an extensive look at how Omega Supreme can interact with