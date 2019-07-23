|
Takara Tomy War for Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme Promotional Video
Courtesy of TFND Facebook
*we can share for your a new*Takara Tomy Siege Omega Supreme Promotional Video for your viewing pleasure. Takara Tomy designers show off the new Titan Class Omega Supreme in all his glory. In fact, we have 2 Omega Supreme figures on display. One in robot mode and another one in rocket base mode. We have a closer look at the robot mode next to his rival Combiner Wars Devastator and several other recent figures for those who are wondering about scale between the toys. We have an extensive look at how Omega Supreme can interact with » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy War for Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.