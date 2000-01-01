Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,810
TFcon Toronto 2020 dates announced: July 10th  12th
Save the dates! TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place from July 10th to 12th, 2020. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2020. Discounted hotel block information will be available in the near future. Exhibitor applications are now online. We hope you can join us for what is going to be another amazing event.
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
