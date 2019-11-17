Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Galaxies Issue #3 ITunes Preview


ITunes have just uploaded the first preview of the upcoming IDW Transformers Galaxies Issue #3. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring -favorite secondary characters and their background story and the first story brings us fan-favorite Contructicons and Devastator, of course. On this 3-page preview, we have a look at the glorious past of the Constructicons and Devastator while rebuilding Iacon. This issue is expected for release on November 27, 2019.

The post Transformers Galaxies Issue #3 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



