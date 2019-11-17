|
Transformers Galaxies Issue #3 ITunes Preview
ITunes
ITunes have just uploaded the first preview of the upcoming IDW Transformers Galaxies Issue #3. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring fan-favorite secondary characters and their background story and the first story brings us fan-favorite Contructicons and Devastator, of course. On this 3-page preview, we have a look at the glorious past of the Constructicons and Devastator while rebuilding Iacon. This issue is expected for release on November 27, 2019.
