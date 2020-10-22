Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Earthrise Arcee Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*Facebook account, has shared with us his*Earthrise Arcee Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and he shows us his early design of Autobot Arcee. As we can see from the image, the art is very close to Arcee’s*G1 movie model sheet, and providing an additional side view and color keys. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

Re: Earthrise Arcee Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
If only the Earthrise version looked like this, lol, especially the head.
