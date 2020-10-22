|
Earthrise Arcee Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*Facebook account
, has shared with us his*Earthrise Arcee Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and he shows us his early design of Autobot Arcee. As we can see from the image, the art is very close to Arcee’s*G1 movie model sheet, and providing an additional side view and color keys. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Earthrise Arcee Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca