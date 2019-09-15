|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 2 Available on YouTube
Will someone tell a certain Seeker what these little buttons do? Time to find out in “Bad Moon Rising,” Season 2’s second episode: Starscream makes a power play for control of the Decepticons as the Moon hurtles toward the Earth. Remember to check out previous installments and then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 “Sea of Tranquility”
