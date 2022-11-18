Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,209

Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Official Color Renders



The official Hasbro Pulse Facebook account have just uploaded our first official color renders of the new Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus for our viewing pleasure. See all the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... The official Hasbro Pulse Facebook account have just uploaded our first official color renders of the new Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus for our viewing pleasure. See all the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Official Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________