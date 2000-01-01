Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 365
Thumbs up Who's Hype For TFCON?!?!
I'm so excited to go! Yes yes yes.



Roll call! Shout out if you're going and if you're hype.
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #2
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Dynamo.Dave's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 710
Re: Who's Hype For TFCON?!?!
Can you be cautiously hype? I'm there.
This will be my first con since COVID, so I'm excited.
