Transformers Discussion
>
TFcon Discussion
Who's Hype For TFCON?!?!
Today, 10:00 PM
Jonnydark
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 365
Who's Hype For TFCON?!?!
I'm so excited to go! Yes yes yes.
Roll call! Shout out if you're going and if you're hype.
Jonnydark
Today, 10:10 PM
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 710
Re: Who's Hype For TFCON?!?!
Can you be cautiously hype? I'm there.
This will be my first con since COVID, so I'm excited.
Wants:
Sparktoys Grimlock
XTB G2 Motormaster
FT Stunticons
TFC-ST02 Cobra Megatron
Dynamo.Dave
