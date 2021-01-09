War World: Moon is almost here, with the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #27 incoming via Comic Watch. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about the artwork and story! Cybertron’s winged moon, untethered from the planet and adrift in space, is in peril-from its slow descent towards the solar system’s star to new visitors who have their own plans for what to do with the moon. Can the remaining scientists and engineers hold their own until back-up arrives from Cybertron? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley
