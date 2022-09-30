Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbro To Showcase 2023 Plans On Investor Day 2022


Hasbro is all set to live broadcast their annual Investor Day on October 4th, 2022. For those who do not know, Hasbro’s Investor Day is the equivalent of Disney’s D23 (well, sort of). Every year Hasbro will showcase its entire plan for the following year. Since very recently, Hasbro has ditched its usual formal approach to Investor Day in favor of a much more entertaining one, akin to the aforementioned D23. Hasbro will discuss and showcase future plans for almost all of its properties. This year’s event is set to go on for a whopping**3 and a half hours starting &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro To Showcase 2023 Plans On Investor Day 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



