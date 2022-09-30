Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,997

Hasbro To Showcase 2023 Plans On Investor Day 2022



Hasbro is all set to live broadcast their annual Investor Day on October 4th, 2022. For those who do not know, Hasbro's Investor Day is the equivalent of Disney's D23 (well, sort of). Every year Hasbro will showcase its entire plan for the following year. Since very recently, Hasbro has ditched its usual formal approach to Investor Day in favor of a much more entertaining one, akin to the aforementioned D23. Hasbro will discuss and showcase future plans for almost all of its properties. This year's event is set to go on for a whopping**3 and a half hours starting



Hasbro is all set to live broadcast their annual Investor Day on October 4th, 2022. For those who do not know, Hasbro's Investor Day is the equivalent of Disney's D23 (well, sort of). Every year Hasbro will showcase its entire plan for the following year. Since very recently, Hasbro has ditched its usual formal approach to Investor Day in favor of a much more entertaining one, akin to the aforementioned D23. Hasbro will discuss and showcase future plans for almost all of its properties. This year's event is set to go on for a whopping**3 and a half hours starting

