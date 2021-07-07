|
1986 movie lot - Ss86 kingdom t30 RTS chug
Selling this 1986 movie display as a lot. $320 shipped in Canada. I am pricing each figure below retail, and no tax. The three oldest figures are only being valued at ten each, they are not inflating the overall price.
I am not willing to split. Get an entire display like that. Flip the ones you don't want 🤣
You get:
Ss86 hot rod, Kup, Blurr, scourge
Kingdom arcee, ultra Magnus, cyclonus
Chug Springer, cyclonus (for his "armada!"), Wreck-gar, junk heal (broken handlebar ofc) (junkions to fill out your display with upcoming Ss86 wreck-gar).
Boxes and instructions for newest figures. All in excellent condition and complete.
No lowballs. No splits. Lot only.
Thank you for looking.