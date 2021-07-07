Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:04 PM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,156
1986 movie lot - Ss86 kingdom t30 RTS chug
Selling this 1986 movie display as a lot. $320 shipped in Canada. I am pricing each figure below retail, and no tax. The three oldest figures are only being valued at ten each, they are not inflating the overall price.

I am not willing to split. Get an entire display like that. Flip the ones you don't want 🤣

You get:

Ss86 hot rod, Kup, Blurr, scourge
Kingdom arcee, ultra Magnus, cyclonus
Chug Springer, cyclonus (for his "armada!"), Wreck-gar, junk heal (broken handlebar ofc) (junkions to fill out your display with upcoming Ss86 wreck-gar).

Boxes and instructions for newest figures. All in excellent condition and complete.

No lowballs. No splits. Lot only.

Thank you for looking.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20210720_095647.jpg Views: 4 Size: 90.8 KB ID: 49748   Click image for larger version Name: 20210720_095704.jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.0 KB ID: 49749   Click image for larger version Name: 20210720_095657.jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.4 KB ID: 49750   Click image for larger version Name: 20210720_095710.jpg Views: 1 Size: 85.3 KB ID: 49751   Click image for larger version Name: 20210720_095640.jpg Views: 3 Size: 99.7 KB ID: 49752  

Today, 01:19 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,156
Re: 1986 movie lot - Ss86 kingdom t30 RTS chug
Also selling a deep cover and a t30 brainstorm


$20 deep cover
$30 brainstorm

Add them into the lot for no extra shipping cost
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20210720_101334.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.0 KB ID: 49756   Click image for larger version Name: 20210707_100509.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.9 KB ID: 49757  
