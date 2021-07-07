RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,156

1986 movie lot - Ss86 kingdom t30 RTS chug Selling this 1986 movie display as a lot. $320 shipped in Canada. I am pricing each figure below retail, and no tax. The three oldest figures are only being valued at ten each, they are not inflating the overall price.



I am not willing to split. Get an entire display like that. Flip the ones you don't want 🤣



You get:



Ss86 hot rod, Kup, Blurr, scourge

Kingdom arcee, ultra Magnus, cyclonus

Chug Springer, cyclonus (for his "armada!"), Wreck-gar, junk heal (broken handlebar ofc) (junkions to fill out your display with upcoming Ss86 wreck-gar).



Boxes and instructions for newest figures. All in excellent condition and complete.



No lowballs. No splits. Lot only.



Thank you for looking. Attached Thumbnails





FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"