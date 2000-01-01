Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
My SS GRINDOR for your SS 86 SLAG?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:19 PM
#
1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,307
My SS GRINDOR for your SS 86 SLAG?
Hi Guys,
Picked up a Sealed Studio Series Grindor with Ravage.
Would like to trade it for a sealed Studio Series 86 Slag if anybody in the Mississuaga area is interested?
Cheers
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to zuffyprime
Find More Posts by zuffyprime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA 1984 with weapons& packaging
Transformers Beast Wars Razorclaw VHS Edition 1998
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformer Starscream New Iron Factory IF EX- 20R
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
TRANSFORMERS Studio Series DROPKICK #46 Deluxe Class Figure AUTHENTIC BUMBLEBEE
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:51 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.