Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page My SS GRINDOR for your SS 86 SLAG?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:19 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,307
My SS GRINDOR for your SS 86 SLAG?
Hi Guys,
Picked up a Sealed Studio Series Grindor with Ravage.
Would like to trade it for a sealed Studio Series 86 Slag if anybody in the Mississuaga area is interested?

Cheers
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Gridor with ravage1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 49753   Click image for larger version Name: Grindor with ravage 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.4 KB ID: 49754   Click image for larger version Name: grindor with ravage 3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.6 KB ID: 49755  
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA 1984 with weapons& packaging
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Razorclaw VHS Edition 1998
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformer Starscream New Iron Factory IF EX- 20R
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Studio Series DROPKICK #46 Deluxe Class Figure AUTHENTIC BUMBLEBEE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.