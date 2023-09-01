Today, 06:42 PM #1 Jonnydark Beast Machine Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Brantford, On Posts: 406 Graphic Novel About Robots We Made During the Pandemic





I've loved transformers for decades now and I always wanted to write my own story about fun cartoon robots. I've also lived with bipolar for my entire life and 80's toy media and mental illness have always been weirdly blended for me.



It's been a 2 year journey to create it during the pandemic and aftermath. I feel safe sharing this with Cybertron.ca people. You've always been a welcoming corner of the internet.



The 200 page graphic novel is titled "Noumenon" and it's about Scrappie, a repair bot who can uplink to other robots minds and rewire their glitches. However, early in act 1 Scrappie loses their uplink cable in an accident and they now have to learn to deal with a disability... as well as discover the source of all these glitches.



You can read a free preview of chapter 1 on my blog:



https://herofable.substack.com/p/fre...-graphic-novel





I'm just interested to find people as nerdy about robot stories as I am. I feel proud of this book but also don't know if it appeals to anyone else besides me.







Here is the cover that I painted with real acrylics:





