Today, 03:41 PM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,013
Generations Select Hubcap, Greasepit & Exhaust Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple sightings from EB Games we now know that the Generations Selects Exhaust, Hubcap and Greasepit have been released in Canada.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2021 Website for all the details!
