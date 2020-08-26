|
Possible First Look At War For Cybertron Kingdom Cheetor, Blackarachnia & Warpath?
Attetion collectors! Some images surfaced from 4chan with what seems to be our possible first look at the new*War For Cybertron Kingdom Cheetor, Blackarachnia & Warpath. As usual, take this information with a grain of salt until we get a proper official confirmation. The images show Cheetor in both robot and beast mode, Blackarachnia in robot mode, and a small look at a mistransformed Warpath. These toys would be planned for the Deluxe size. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates, and now click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
