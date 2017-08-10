|
Bumblebee The Movie Now Available On Facebook, Twitter And Instagram
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member Pie125, we can confirm that*Bumblebee The Movie Is Now Available On Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. The Yellow Autobot is now invading social media. You can follow updates and information from your favorite account on the next links: Bumblebee The Movie Media Tweets by Bumblebee The Movie (@MovieBumblebee) | Twitter Bumblebee (@bumblebeethemovie) Instagram photos and videos
