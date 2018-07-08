Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFNation 2018 schedule, merchandise, panel details, and cosplay contest update
It’s just a little over a month until TFNation 2018, and TFNation have shared several updates about the show. Topping the list is the schedule for TFNation 2018, which includes on the Friday a challenge to endure one of the worst Transformers dubs ever (Billy? New Soundwave?) and then later that day, a panel for the traders to share their experiences selling us all toys. The Saturday includes panels with actors*Daniel Riordan and DC Douglas, comics writer Mairghread Scott, and Transformers designer Aaron Archer. The Sunday includes a panel with the one and only Stan Bush! But that’s not &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFNation 2018 schedule, merchandise, panel details, and cosplay contest update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



