Transformers: Rescue Bots Motorcycle Chase and Optimus Prime Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*shadow panther, we got word that*Transformers: Rescue Bots Motorcycle Chase and Optimus Prime have been found at US Retail. Rescue Bots Motorcycle Chase and Optimus Prime (originally from the Racing Trailer set) were spotted at Target for $7.89. You can check the photograph from the store after the jump, and then you can share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.



