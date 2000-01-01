Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
delrue
Beast Wars PS1 Games Done Quick 2022
Thought people might be interested to see this, but here's the run of the Beast Wars game on the original Playstation during this year's GDQ. It aired at like ~3am so a lot of people probably missed it. This game is broken AF.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EtYQjJN9bE
