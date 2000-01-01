Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Beast Wars PS1 Games Done Quick 2022
Today, 08:02 PM
delrue
Energon
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 882
Beast Wars PS1 Games Done Quick 2022
Thought people might be interested to see this, but here's the run of the Beast Wars game on the original Playstation during this year's GDQ. It aired at like ~3am so a lot of people probably missed it. This game is broken AF.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EtYQjJN9bE
delrue
