|
Hasbro Files For Decepticon Quake Trademark
Hasbro has recently applied for the Trademark of Decepticon Quake at United States Patent And Trademark Office. However, there is no mystery to this as TF@TM has uncovered the following
: “[Application]*includes a direct reference to the Titans Returns Toy with a packaging image included within the application. The application also references two prior registered marks, serial numbers 1327229 and 3619722” Technical details: Mark (in words): DECEPTICON QUAKE Serial Number: 87501450 Status Date: Monday, 26th of June 2017 Class Status: ACTIVE Category: Toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy forms Transformers: Titans Return Decepticon » Continue Reading.
