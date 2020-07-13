|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet Official In-Hand Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have shared new official images of the*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet.* The images show Ratchet in robot mode next to the rest of the Masterpiece Movie Autobot figures. Finally, the Autobot group from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie is completed for the Masterpiece Movie line. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impression with us on the 2005 Boards!
