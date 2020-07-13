Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet Official In-Hand Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared new official images of the*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet.* The images show Ratchet in robot mode next to the rest of the Masterpiece Movie Autobot figures. Finally, the Autobot group from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie is completed for the Masterpiece Movie line. Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impression with us on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.






Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
