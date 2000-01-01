Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
TLK Quintessa and TR Metalhawk
If anyone is willing to break up a set, I'm interested in these figures:

- TR Metalhawk from the Siege on Cybertron set
- Quintessa mini figure from the TLK Infernocus set

I'll consider reasonable offers, especially local in Winnipeg. Thanks!
