Transformers: Lost Light Volume #3 Listed on Amazon


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for reporting that Transformers: Lost Light Volume #3 Is Now Listed on Amazon. Lost Light Vol. #3 collects issues #13 to #18 and it can be pre-ordered here for $13.07. It's scheduled for release on September 18, 2018. We can read the description of the TPB below: "A witty, smart, emotional take on fan-favorite Transformers characters in a sci-fi world unlike any other! Winner of the Comixology Award for Best Ongoing Comic Series of 2017, as well as Best Writer for James Roberts! Crammed into a dead Decepticon astropod that's ten sizes too small, the displaced

The post Transformers: Lost Light Volume #3 Listed on Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



