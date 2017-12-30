Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for reporting that*Transformers: Lost Light Volume #3 Is Now Listed on Amazon. Lost Light Vol. #3 collects issues #13 to #18 and it can*be pre-ordered here
*for $13.07. It’s scheduled for release on*September 18, 2018. We can read the description of the TPB below: “A witty, smart, emotional take on fan-favorite Transformers characters in a sci-fi world unlike any other! Winner of the Comixology Award for Best Ongoing Comic Series of 2017, as well as Best Writer for James Roberts! Crammed into a dead Decepticon astropod that’s ten sizes too small, the displaced » Continue Reading.
