TFNation have announced their first guest for their 2018 convention
. Rolling to the rescue at TFNation 2018 is D.C. Douglas! D.C. Douglas is best known to the Transformers fandom as the voice of Chase in Transformers Rescue Bots, one of the four main characters in the show. He’s also known more widely as a voice actor in games, including as the arch-villain Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil series and Raven in Tekken 6, as well as in animation including the English dub of Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans, and as the voice of the last son of Krypton himself, » Continue Reading.
