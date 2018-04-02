Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,007

Fans Toys Dracula ? Color Images



Our first bit of third party news comes from Fans Toys as they give us our first look at their upcoming second Headmaster-inspired figure, Dracula! Also known as Mindwipe, Dracula seems to have been well-worth the wait judging by the attention to detail and engineering. Featuring a cockpit for his Headmaster partner, a G1-accurate rifle, and loads of articulation, Dracula is shaping up to be a considerable addition to any Masterpiece collection. No pricing or release info has been announced at this time, but with this update pre-orders are sure to follow suit. Stay tuned for more info and be



The post







More... Our first bit of third party news comes from Fans Toys as they give us our first look at their upcoming second Headmaster-inspired figure, Dracula! Also known as Mindwipe, Dracula seems to have been well-worth the wait judging by the attention to detail and engineering. Featuring a cockpit for his Headmaster partner, a G1-accurate rifle, and loads of articulation, Dracula is shaping up to be a considerable addition to any Masterpiece collection. No pricing or release info has been announced at this time, but with this update pre-orders are sure to follow suit. Stay tuned for more info and be » Continue Reading. The post Fans Toys Dracula – Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.