Power of the Primes Nemesis Prime Revealed
It’s the day after April Fool’s day and already we have some well-timed, official news coming from the same Russian Transformers page
that gave us the Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar reveal! This time however, we have our first look at a Leader Class Nemesis Prime (or Black Convoy, if you prefer)! Sporting two swords, two forearm-mounted guns, and his Ion Rifle, Nemesis Prime is braving the harsh Winter many over the world are still enduring as well despite the time of year. No other info regarding release or availability is known at this time, but stay tuned for » Continue Reading.
