Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,128

Need a TM2 era Maximal spark crystal Well, I got my Korean BWN Break vs Dead End 2 pack today, and it's great, but Break is missing his spark crystal!

I don't blame the seller (but I did inform him) as it was MISB, so it must've been a manufacturing defect from 20 years ago.



So basically I'm looking for either a loose red Maximal spark crystal, or a junker TM2 Maximal preferably with a red spark crystal. But I'll take what I can get.

READ MY FEEDBACK

COME SEE MY COLLECTION

__________________