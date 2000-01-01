Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
freakx2001's Ebay Auctions
freakx2001's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 349
Star Wars 6" Black Series for Trade?
Hey,

Anyone have any Black Series to trade? I have a bunch. Check my BST thread in my Sig.

Specifically looking for people that are heading to TFcon to do a deal with.

Msg me.
