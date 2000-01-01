Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Star Wars 6" Black Series for Trade?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:18 PM
#
1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 349
Star Wars 6" Black Series for Trade?
Hey,
Anyone have any Black Series to trade? I have a bunch. Check my BST thread in my Sig.
Specifically looking for people that are heading to TFcon to do a deal with.
Msg me.
__________________
Freakx2001's TFCON 2018 BST Thread
freakx2001
View Public Profile
Send a private message to freakx2001
Find More Posts by freakx2001
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 GIG Galaxy Shuttle MIB Boxed Original RARE Complete 1989 Takara
Transformers MMC Mastermind Creations R10 Salvia Prominon Solus Prime MISB
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MPM-5 BARRICADE FORD POLICE CAR ACTION FIGURE
1985 Transformers G1 SWOOP MISPRINT MINT box Dinobot Japan ERROR rare Assaillo
1985 Transformers G1 BLITZWING MINT box Decepticon Japan FR Triple Changer rare
Transformers Beast Machines Primal Prime (Optimal Optimus) - MISB
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:44 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.