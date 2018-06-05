|
DX9 Possible Deluxe Insecticon Prototype
DX9 have shared a mysterious prototype via their Facebook account
. With the title “what is this?” some fans made their bets on new Deluxe Insecticons molds. Some comments on the Facebook image identify this prototype a a possible Deluxe Insecticon Barrage, but the bug design is not 100% similar to of the alt mode of the old G1 toy. Take this with a grain of salt since some comments also indicate this could be just an accessory for DX9 Atila (G1 Menasor). Specifically, the lightning bug seen in the classic episode “Cosmic Rust”. As always, bookmark TFW2005 so you » Continue Reading.
