Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover
And the Bumblebee movie continues its flood of news today. We have the*Cover B and Retailer Incentive Cover of the upcoming*Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 for your viewing pleasure. Cover B by artist*Fico Ossio comes in a retro spy movie style. The Retailer Incetive Cover by artist Andrew Griffith is also on a similar style. Both cover feature a slightly different design for Bumblebee. TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE MOVIE PREQUEL #1 (W) John Barber (A/CA) Andrew Griffith / Fico Ossio Some call him Goldfender, but the name’s Bee… Bumblebee. On loan to MI6 and teamed with a human partner, Bee’s trapped in » Continue Reading.
