International News forum on Cybertron.ca What's going on with the International News forum on this site? They usually repost articles from TFW2005 but there's been nothing new posted on our site since Feb 10th while TFW has still been posting regular updates. I don't normally go to TFW so I kinda rely on this site to keep up to date. I would have missed out on the Guardian Robot going up for pre-order if I hadn't kept my eyes open and saw the right post at the right time.

